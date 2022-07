Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in South Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of Sigel Street around 6:54 pm.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot in the neck. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where doctors pronounced him dead at 7:20 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.