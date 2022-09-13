Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood.

The incident happened on Thursday at the 3100 block of Potter Street around 10:47 pm.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was shot in the head by an unknown shooter. Police rushed the victim to Temple University hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 12:06 am Friday.

He was later identified as Isaiah Bently of from Lawncrest, police said.

A second victim, police say, is a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the right ear. The teen boy arrived at Jefferson-Frankford Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.