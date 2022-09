Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Elmwood Park neighborhood Sunday.

The incident happened on the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue around 4:26 pm.

According to police, a 24-year-old man was shot once in the head by an unknown shooter. Medics at the scene pronounced the victim dead at 4:31 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.