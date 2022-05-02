Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Philadelphia’s Logan section that left a man and woman dead.
The incident happened on the 4600 block of North Broad Street around 4:42 pm Saturday.
Police say a 45-year-old man was shot in the back and the head inside a home along the street. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 4:56 pm.
As police were doing a walkthrough of the home, they found a woman between 30 and 40 unresponsive. She was pronounced dead by medics at the scene around 4:57 pm.
According to police, the cause of death is unknown and suspicious.
An arrest was made, and three firearms were found inside the home.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
