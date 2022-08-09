Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Frankford neighborhood that left a man dead.

The incident happened on the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue just before 9:00 pm.

Police say a man believed to be in his late 20s was shot once in the head inside a first-floor apartment on the block. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene at 9:14 pm.

READ MORE: Man shot multiple times on State Road, pronounced at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.