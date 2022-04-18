Philadelphia (WPHL)- Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in Philadelphia’s Crescentville neighborhood Saturday.

The Incident happened on the 5600 block of Newton Avenue at approximately 1:47 pm.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was found under a blanket by police suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and back. The victim was pronounced at the scene by medics at 1:53 pm.

The victim was later identified as Marquan Kellam from the 7300 block of Wheeler Street, police say.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were found.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

