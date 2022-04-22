Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the men responsible for killing a man in a North Philadelphia drive-by shooting Wednesday.

The incident happened on the 2200 block of Cecil B. Moore Avenue around 10:27 am.

According to police, Marvin Leslie, 64, from the 500 block of West Clapier Street, was sitting in a brown Ford Expedition along the street. Unknown men driving by in a dark-colored Ford SUV shot Leslie once in the head, police say.

Medics took Leslie to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced at 4:28 pm by doctors, police say.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

