Philadelphia police searching for a gunman who killed a man and shot a woman multiple times

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in Fairhill where a man was fatally shot and a woman was shot several times.

The incident happened on the 3000 North Lawrence Street around 9:18 pm Sunday.

According to police, a 56-year-old man was shot once in the upper chest by an unknown shooter. Medics transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:47 pm, police say.

A second victim, a 33-year-old woman, was shot seven times throughout the body by the same shooter. She was taken to Temple Hospital in a private vehicle and placed in stable condition by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

