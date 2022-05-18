Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia Tuesday.

According to police, the victim has been identified as Michael Thomas of the 2800 block of North 20th Street.

The incident happened on the 5400 block of Media Street around 1:30 am.

Police say Thomas, 31, was shot once in the chest. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by police, where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 1:46 am.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

