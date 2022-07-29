Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Kensington Friday.

The incident happened on the 500 block of East Indiana Avenue just after 2:00 am.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was found inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to Temple University Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:17 am.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed with a screwdriver, robbed in Glenwood

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.