Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Olney section Thursday.

The incident happened on the 500 block of Marwood Road just after midnight.

According to police, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and arm. The man was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:19 am by medics, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

