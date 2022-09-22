Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting two men and killing one in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood.

The incident happened on Wednesday at the 5800 block of Rising Sun Avenue around 9:32 pm.

According to police, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the chest and once in each of his legs. The man was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center by police, where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 9:40 pm.

A 28-year-old man was shot once in the right hip, police said. He arrived at Einstein Hospital in a private vehicle, where he was placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.