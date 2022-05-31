Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section.

The shooting happened on the 3200 block of Philip Street around 9:37 am Sunday.

According to police, a 49-year-old man was shot once in the back while standing outside along the street. Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by doctors at 10:15 am.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

