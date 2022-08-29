Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is dead after he was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Friday.

The shooting happened on the 300 block of Ella Street around 9:30 pm.

According to police, a light skin complexion 27-year-old man was shot in the chest, armpit, and back. He arrived in a private vehicle at Episcopal Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Philadelphia police weren’t notified of this incident until Saturday at 1:10 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were found.