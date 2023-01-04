The Philadelphia Police department is investigating the fatal shooting of a man in a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot.

At 1:01 a.m. police responded to the 4700 block of N Broad St for a suspected shooting. Police found a 27-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, chest, and right arm.

Medics transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:22 a.m.

The victim has not been identified yet and the investigation is ongoing with Homicide Detectives.

