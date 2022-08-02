Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Franklinville neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 3800 block of Fairhill Street just before noon Monday.

According to police, a man in his 20s was shot five times to the back and once to the left knee. Police rushed the man to Temple University Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead Tuesday at 12:06 am.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.