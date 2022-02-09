Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police arrested a man on February 4, 2022, for his involvement in a shooting the day before in Philadelphia’s Center City.

The incident happened in the 200 block of South 13th Street just after 2:00 am.

Police say a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and transported to Jefferson Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition. Police arrested Devan McCastle for the shooting at his home on the 1400 block of Poplar Street.

McCastle is charged with Aggravated Assault, Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA), and related offenses.