Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who stole several packages from an apartment complex in Center City.

The incident happened on May 6, 2022 in the 100 block of New Street.

According to police, a man entered the building’s lobby and took numerous packages belonging to residents. The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

