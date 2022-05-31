Philadelphia (WPHL)- A double shooting in North Philadelphia left a man and woman injured Sunday early morning.
The incident happened on the 3100 block of West Diamond Street around 6:13 am.
According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot seven times throughout the body by an unknown suspect. The victim drove himself to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where doctors placed him in stable condition.
A 20-year-old woman was shot once in the right forearm. She refused to receive medical treatment for her injuries, police say.
Police say no arrests were made, and no weapons were found.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
