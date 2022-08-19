Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who was operating a car that struck a pole in the city’s Oxford Circle.

The incident happened on the Deveraux Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard around 2:51 am Friday.

According to police, a man was driving a gray Toyota Scion with a 35-year-old woman passenger at a high rate of speed. They were travelling southbound on Roosevelt Blvd when the car struck a light pole.

As the driver fled on foot, police say medics arrived and pronounced the woman dead at 2:58 am.

No arrests were made.