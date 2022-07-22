Philadelphia (WPHL)- In dangerously high temperatures, a man dressed in all black with a ski mask is being sought after shooting someone in West Philadelphia.

The incident happened at 41st Street and Lancaster Avenue around 6:40 pm Wedensday.

According to police, a 34-year-old black male was shot in both legs while standing outside a local grocery store. The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition by medics.

The victim fled the scene inside a Hyundai Sante Fe, blue with a MyFlorida.com license plate, police say.

Video footage captured the suspect wearing a black balaclava style mask, black hoody, black sweatpants, purple latex gloves, black Under Armour brand sneakers.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.