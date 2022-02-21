A man in his 20's is dead after his car became covered in flames

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man has died after police say he crashed into a pole after speeding early Saturday morning in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 2700 block of North Broad Street around 8 am.

According to police, a man in his early 20’s was traveling southbound on Roosevelt Boulevard at a high rate speed in his Ford Mini-Van. Police say the man was trying to pass another vehicle, so he possibly went into the northbound lanes. The man then swerved back into the southbound lanes, where police say he struck a pole.

The vehicle became engulfed in flames as the man was inside the car. Medics at the scene pronounced the man dead at 8:06 am.