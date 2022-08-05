Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia Friday.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of North 56th Street around 3:10 am.

According to police, a man who appeared to be in his 20’s, was shot multiple times in the neck, shoulders, and stomach. Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:43 am by doctors.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.