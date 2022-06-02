Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the man responsible for shooting and killing a man in Fairhill Wednesday.

The shooting happened on the 3400 block of N. 2nd Street at approximately 1:07 am.

Officers in the A Street and Allegheny Avenue area heard gunfire coming from the 3400 block of N. 2nd Street.

Upon arriving to the scene, a civilian pointed to where a 55-year-old man was lying face up on the street. Police say the man was unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the face.

Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced at 1:15 am by doctors, police say.

According to police, the suspect is a man, medium build, 5’9″, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc