Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Mount Airy section.

The shooting happened around 10:19 pm on the 8400 block of Forest Avenue Thursday.

According to police, a 30-year-old man was shot several times outside an apartment complex. The victim, later identified as Dominque Murray of the 4400 block of Bancroft Street, was found by police lying on the ground with bullet wounds to his head and torso.

Medics pronounced Murray dead at the scene at 8:40 pm, police say. No arrests have been made, but a weapon was recovered.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives.