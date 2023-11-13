Philadelphia Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that left a man dead in Feltonville, yesterday evening.

At 5:58 p.m., police were called to the 4800 block of Whitaker Avenue where a John Doe in his 30’s was struck by a White Van. The man was transported to Einstein Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 6:28 p.m.

The White Van was seen fleeing the scene heading Northbound on Whitaker Avenue.

At this point, police have not made any arrests.

If you have any information, call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).