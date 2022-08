Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing section Saturday.

The incident happened on the 5400 block of Chester Avenue around 10:11 pm.

According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot in the left abdomen, left arm, left elbow, and right abdomen. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 10:27 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.