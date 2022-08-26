Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Torresdale section.

The incident happened on the 91XX block of Frankford Avenue around 11:36 pm Wednesday.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was shot multiple times in the body by an unknown shooter. Medics transported the victim to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

READ MORE: Woman stabbed multiple times in the stomach in Cobbs Creek

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.