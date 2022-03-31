Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for two shooters who allegedly shot a man in West Passyunk Tuesday.

The incident happened inside the New Chan Long Chinese Restaurant located at 2801 Jackson Street.

After receiving a shooting report, officers arrived at the scene and found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police say.

According to police, surveillance video shows two men entering the restaurant through the side door and fleeing a short time later, northbound on the 2100 block of S 28th St.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.