Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot three times in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

The incident happened on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue around 1:15 am.

Police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the right ear, abdomen, and right shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors listed him in critical condition.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.