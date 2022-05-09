Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot three times in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.
The incident happened on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue around 1:15 am.
Police say a 35-year-old man was shot in the right ear, abdomen, and right shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors listed him in critical condition.
READ MORE: Young man shot 3 times in the chest, 2 times in the face
No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.