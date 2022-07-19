Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life at Temple University Hospital after he was shot in the chest in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on Monday at 3100 block Custer Street just after 4:30 am.

According to police, when responding officers arrived at the scene, they found a 35-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police transported the victim to Temple Hospital, where doctors listed him in critical condition, police say.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.