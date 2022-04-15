Philadelphia (WPHL)- Over a dozen people were shot Thursday; one of the shootings was in Kensington, where a man was shot twice.
The incident happened on the 3400 block of Braddock around 5:30 pm.
According to police, a 22-year-old man was shot in his back and shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.
READ MORE: Man shot in the back, Woman critically shot in the shoulder
Police made an arrest.
By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter
