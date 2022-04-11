Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot once outside on a North Philadelphia street Sunday night. The incident happened on the 1600 block of 19th Street around 8:38 pm.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot once in his right abdomen. The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by medics and placed in critical condition by doctors.

Meanwhile, another 23-year-old man was shot in Philadelphia’s Logan section multiple times. The incident happened on the 5100 block of Hutchinson Street around 8 p.m.

Police say the victim was shot in his chin, neck, and twice in the abdomen. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center in a private vehicle and placed in critical condition by medics.

There were no arrests and no weapons recovered in either shooting incident.