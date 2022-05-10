Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia police are searching for the man responsible for shooting another man multiple times in Kensington.

The incident happened on May 5, 2022 in the 1800 block of East Clementine Street.

According to police, a man was standing on the corner of Clementine Street and Kensington Avenue when another man ambushed him. The suspect fired multiple gunshots with two semi-automatic handguns, one of which had an extended magazine.

Suspect fleeing the scene after incident

The victim was treated at Temple University Hospital and listed in critical condition, police say. The suspect, police say, fled around the scene and was last seen running southbound on Ruth Street across Clearfield Street.

Police say the suspect wore a black hooded sweatshirt with designs across the chest and down both arms, black pants, black or dark blue “New Balance” sneakers with white soles.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

Got a great idea for a story? Tweet me @LouallenDoc