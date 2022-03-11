Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot several times in Philadelphia’s Kingsessing neighborhood.

The incident happened on the 5700 block of Ashland Street just after 6:00 pm Thursday.

According to police, a 25-year-old man was shot multiple throughout his body. Police transported the man to Presbyterian Medical Center, where doctors placed the man in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons were recovered.