Philadelphia (WPHL) – Philadelphia 22nd District are investigating a shooting that happened near their headquarters Monday.

The incident happened on the 1700 block of North 16th Street around 9:14 pm.

Police say they heard gun shots and people running from the scene. A 29-year-old man walked into the 22nd District Headquarters with a gunshot wound to the back.

Police rushed the victim to Temple University Hospital, where doctors listed him in critical condition.

No arrests were made, but a weapon was recovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.