Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is fighting for his life after being shot several times in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood Saturday.

The incident happened on F and Clemintine Streets around 10:19 pm.

According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot seven times in the upper right thigh. He arrived at Episcopal Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.