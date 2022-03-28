Philadelphia (WPHL)- A couple is being sought after vandalizing a South Philadelphia Dollar Tree and assaulting one of the employees on March 6, 2022.

The incident happened inside a Dollar Tree located at 2027 Oregon Avenue around 4:00 pm.

Police say video surveillance inside the store showed a man and woman getting into a verbal dispute with a cashier. After not having it their way, police say, the couple started throwing items onto the floor.

As the couple was about to leave, the man went back to the counter where the cashier was standing and chokeslam her to the ground, police say.

According to police, the man left the scene laughing and stealing several items. The woman suspect stood at the door watching her boyfriend assault the woman cashier.

Police urge the public to contact the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013or call 911 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.