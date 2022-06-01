Philadelphia (WPHL)- Police are investigating a double homicide in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood.

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Carver Street around 10:37 pm Sunday.

According to police, a 10-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man were shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle.

The child victim was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children by police, where he was pronounced dead at 10:56 pm, police say.

Police say the second victim was taken to Jefferson-Frankford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:00 pm.

No arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

