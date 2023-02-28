Police have arrested a man from Philadelphia for stalking and groping a teen girl on a Septa Bus.

Police say 25-year-old Elmange Watson, was arrested on February 21 for stalking, corruption of minors and indecent assault, and two counts of harassment.

The incident occurred on January 22nd when Bensalem Police were called to Neshaminy Mall for reports of a 17-year-old girl who was stalked and groped on a Septa bus. The female victim told police she boarded a SEPTA bus at 10:30 a.m. to get to her job at Neshaminy mall. Watson reportedly followed the girl onto the bus and sat down next to her. The victim told police that Watson sat uncomfortably close to her, so that his body was touching hers.

During the 45 minute bus ride, Watson groped the victim multiple times.

Prior to this incident the victim did not know Watson, and police say Watson purposefully chose to sit next to the victim as there were other free seats on the bus.

When the bus arrived at 11:15 a.m., Watson followed the victim off of the bus and continued to harass her inside the mall, until the victim reached her workplace and her boss appeared.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and the Bensalem Police Department believe there are other victims Watson may have harassed.

If you have any information, police urge you to call Bensalem Police Detective Ryan Kolb at 215-633-3746.