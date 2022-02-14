Jamal Holmes, 30, charged with attempted murder for stabbing a woman in the neck and head.

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man is charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed six family members while sleeping Friday morning.

The incident happened on the 3000 block of North Front Street just after 4:00 am.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found six injured victims ranging from 26 to 46. Police say a 46-year-old woman is suffering from head and neck wounds. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was placed in critical condition by medics.

The other five victims were taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition by medics. Police say blood was present on the walls, door, and floor.

Police say they found two bloodied knives with 7-inch blades in the home.

Moments later, police say they found a man who fit the suspect’s description three blocks away and took him into custody. Police say the man had cuts and blood on him. Police took the man to a nearby hospital to get treatment on his injuries.

The man was identified as 30-year-old Jamal Holmes, a family member of the six victims, and lived with them in the home, police say.

According to police, he is being charged with Murder-Attempt to Commit, Aggravated Assault. Simple Assault and related offenses.