Philadelphia Police and the District Attorney’s Office have charged the man who injured two officers and caused a police shootout in Holmesburg, over the weekend.

Police say, 40-year-old Dioul Devaughn, has been charged with 21 offenses, including Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Assault on Law Enforcement Officers, Simple Assault, and other related charges as they relate to each officer.

According to officials, the shooting occurred on Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 2:32 A.M., when a 2nd District sergeant responded to a radio call for a “black male wearing a tan puffy jacket in a Grey Ford Pick-up truck” firing a gun in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard.

The officer located the occupied vehicle on the 7300 block of Brous Avenue, conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Saint Vincent and Roosevelt Boulevard, and requested backup via police radio. However as the sergeant exited his marked police vehicle and approached the Dodge, Devaughn sped off.

A short time later, Officers with the Highway Patrol Unit located the Dodge and attempted to do a traffic stop on 8000 Frankford Ave at Welsh Road.

The officers parked their car in front of the Dodge, and Devaughn slammed into the back of the patrol car, causing major damage to the car. As the Officers exited the police car, Devaughn began firing at officers, striking one of the officers in the ankle, grazing the other in the head, and causing a graze wound on the bridge of his nose. Both Officers were able to fire back.

As the shootout was going on, two additional officers arrived on the scene, parked behind the Dodge, and began firing at Devaughn, injuring him.

The police car which was hit by Devaughn was struck with gunfire multiple times, causing the passenger window glass to shatter.

Both injured officers were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in stable condition. They have both since been released with non-life-threatening injuries.

Devaughn was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital in critical condition.

Police located Devaughn’s gun inside the Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

The injured officers involved in this incident are a 32-year-old, 9-year veteran of the PPD, a 31-year-old, 6-year veteran of the PPD, a 34-year-old, 12-year veteran of the PPD, and a 40-year-old, 18-year veteran of the PPD. All officers are currently working as Highway Patrol Officers.

All four officers have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the Officer-Involved Shooting investigation and Internal Affairs investigation.