Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police charged a man Monday for the murder of a man who was fatally shot inside a Chinese Takeout Restaurant in North Philadelphia.

Jamel Taylor, 30, of the 400 block of West Duncannon Street, was charged with Murder, VUFA-Former Convict, VUFA- On Streets, VUFA-No License, Possession of Firearm with Altered Manufacture’s Number, Terroristic Threats and REAP.

The incident happened on the 4800 block of Frankford Avenue around 8:43 pm.

According to police, a 34-year-old man was shot inside a take-out restaurant in the chest and back. Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital and pronounced him dead at 9:07 pm.

Police recovered a weapon and arrested Taylor at the scene.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

