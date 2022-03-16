Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for four men who carjacked a man at a gas station in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on March 11, 2022, at 5901 Wissahickon Avenue, around 12:38 am.

Police say as the victim was walking back to his white BMW, a Black Mercedes Benz E-Class Wagon with chrome trim around the windows pulled up next to him.

Four men got out of the Mercedes with guns and demanded the victim to give them his car keys. As one of the suspects was about to get in the car, he saw someone in the passenger seat. Words are exchanged, then the passenger rushes out of the vehicle.

Both victims with their hands up with guns pointed towards them.

According to police, the suspects took his white BMW, and both vehicles fled in the direction of Lincoln Drive.

Police urge the public to contact Northwest Detective Division 215-686-3353/3354 or call 911 if you have information on the suspect’s whereabouts.