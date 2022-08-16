Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police need the public’s help identifying a man caught on camera shooting another man in the city’s Kensington neighborhood.

The incident happened on August 9, 2022 in the 400 block of East Ontario Street around 8:36 pm.

According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot in the chest, left leg, and right foot at Mcveigh basketball court at Mckinley Playground. Police transported the man to Temple University Hospital, where doctors listed him in critical condition but now in stable condition.

Police say the suspect is described as a stocky build man, wearing a black baseball hat with a white logo, a white “A-shirt,” black hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and Jordan 4 University Blue sneakers.

Surveillance video recovered by police from the area depicts the suspect shooting the victim as he walked away after what appears to be a possible dispute between both parties.

Police urge the public to contact the Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8271 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.