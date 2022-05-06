Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man gained access to offices at Parkway Garage in Center City and stole multiple items.

The incident happened at 150 N Broad Street just before 8:00 pm Monday.

According to police, a man in his 40’s gained access to several offices inside the Parkway Garage and took a wallet, keys and an Allied Security coat from an employees bag.

The suspect left the location wearing a Parkway Garage hat and jacket, police say. The suspect walked in wearing a light blue knit hat, dark jacket with a design on the sleeves, dark pants with stripes down the side and gray and white sneakers and was carrying an olive-green duffle bag.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

