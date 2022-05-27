Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who burglarized a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in Kensington.

The incident happened on May 7, 2022 at 314 W. Lehigh Avenue around 2:07 am.

According to police, an unidentified man gained entry into the rear door of a Popeyes and stole two cash registers once inside.

The suspect also stole $200 and then fled the scene in an unknown direction, police say. The suspect did not take any chicken or other merchandise from the restaurant.

Police urge the public to contact the East Detective Division 215-686-3243/3244 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

