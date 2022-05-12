Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia police are searching for a man who allegedly gained entry into a hotel in Center City and stole numerous items.

The incident happened on May 3, 2022 at 10 South Broad Street around 1:20 am.

According to police, a man forced open the basement door of the Ritz Carlton Hotel and went into the loss prevention office and locker room. Once inside, police say the suspect stole numerous items.

The suspect put the items in a suitcase and fled the scene in an unknown direction, police say.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division 215-686-3048 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

