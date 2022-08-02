Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say gained entry into a Center City nightclub and stole merchandise.

The incident happened on July 20, 2022 at 223 S Sydenham Street around 2:45 am.

According to police, a 30-year-old man used a brick to break the front door glass of Vesper Club. Once inside, the suspect collected numerous liquor bottles, broke open two cash drawers, and took an unknown amount of money.

The suspect fled the scene and went to an unknown location, police said.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.