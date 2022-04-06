Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video breaking into a woman’s car in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on March 28, 2022, in the 2500 block of N. 15th Street at approximately 10:43 am.

Police say a woman parked her car around 9:00 am and returned to her passenger side front window destroyed. Inside the car was a backpack that was stolen, police say. Inside the bag was the victim’s Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun.

The suspect, police say, is a 50-year-old man wearing a dark-colored hat, dark-colored jacket, plaid shirt, dark-colored pants, and dark-colored shoes.

According to police, The victim was transported to Central Detectives Division for an interview.

Police urge the public to contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093/3094 if you have information on the suspects’ whereabouts.

By: Doc Louallen/ PHL17 Digital Reporter

